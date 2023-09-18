When you have diabetes, eating sweets can be like navigating a minefield. While low-sugar substitutes do exist for ice creams, cakes and all kinds of confections, moderation is usually the best strategy. As a diabetic, being mindful of sugar intake can be the difference between experiencing harmful blood sugar spikes, or keeping your condition well-managed. But just because you’re a diabetic doesn’t mean you need to entirely shun sugar and never enjoy a sweet treat again in your life. Instead, it simply means that you need to make healthier choices by swapping out overly sugary ingredients for safer options. Here’s what you need to know about diabetes and consuming sugar – plus five easy diabetic dessert recipes to try.

Understanding Diabetes and Sugar Intake

Diabetes is a condition that affects how the body processes sugar, also known as glucose. There are two main types: Type 1, where the body does not produce insulin, and Type 2, where the body does not use insulin properly. Insulin is important because it helps control blood sugar levels.

When people with diabetes eat too much sugar or carbohydrates, their blood sugar levels can rise too high. Over time, high blood sugar can lead to serious health problems like heart disease, nerve damage, kidney disease and vision loss. That’s why it’s important for diabetics to watch their sugar intake and choose healthier alternatives when enjoying sweet treats.

Naturally Low-Sugar Foods and Substitutes

Many foods are naturally low in sugar and can be great options for making diabetic-friendly desserts. Some fruits have lower sugar content and are less likely to cause blood sugar spikes. These include:

Berries (strawberries, raspberries and blueberries)

Apples

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Cherries

In addition to using naturally low-sugar fruits, there are several sugar substitutes that can be used in desserts. These include:

Stevia : A plant-based sweetener with zero calories that does not impact blood sugar levels.

: A plant-based sweetener with zero calories that does not impact blood sugar levels. Erythritol : A sugar alcohol that tastes similar to sugar but has fewer calories and does not raise blood sugar.

: A sugar alcohol that tastes similar to sugar but has fewer calories and does not raise blood sugar. Monk fruit sweetener : Made from monk fruit, this natural sweetener is much sweeter than sugar but does not cause blood sugar spikes.

: Made from monk fruit, this natural sweetener is much sweeter than sugar but does not cause blood sugar spikes. Xylitol: Another sugar alcohol that tastes like sugar but has a lower effect on blood sugar levels.

Diabetics don’t have to completely cut out sweets from their lives, but they do have to be smarter about what they consume. These five diabetes-friendly dessert recipes are designed to give that flavorful sweet burst people love – without the dangerous blood sugar spikes. Best of all, these recipes take minimal effort and time, yet offer maximum flavor.

Berry Yogurt Parfait

This simple parfait is packed with protein and fiber, making it a great dessert option.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds or walnuts)

1 teaspoon stevia or monk fruit sweetener

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix Greek yogurt with vanilla extract and sweetener. In a serving glass or bowl, layer half the yogurt, followed by half the berries. Repeat the layers, ending with berries on top. Sprinkle chopped nuts for added crunch. Enjoy immediately or chill for a refreshing treat!

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

This creamy chocolate mousse is made with avocado for a smooth texture and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener or erythritol

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Scoop out the avocado and place it in a blender or food processor. Add cocoa powder, sweetener, vanilla extract and almond milk. Blend until smooth and creamy. Spoon into serving dishes and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

This simple ice cream requires only two ingredients and is naturally sweet.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter (no added sugar)

Instructions:

Place frozen banana slices in a blender or food processor. Blend until creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides if needed. Add peanut butter and blend again until smooth. Serve immediately as soft-serve or freeze for a firmer texture.

Cinnamon Apple Chips

These crispy apple chips make a great crunchy snack or dessert.

Ingredients:

2 apples, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 225°F (110°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange apple slices in a single layer on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake for 2-3 hours, flipping halfway, until crispy. Let cool before enjoying.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds absorb liquid and create a pudding-like texture, perfect for a healthy diabetic dessert.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon stevia or monk fruit sweetener

1/4 cup fresh berries (optional)

Instructions:

In a bowl or jar, mix almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract and sweetener. Stir well and let sit for 5 minutes, then stir again to prevent clumping. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight) until thickened. Top with fresh berries before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best dessert for a diabetic to eat?

The best desserts for diabetics are those made with natural ingredients that do not cause blood sugar spikes. These include desserts made with low-sugar fruits, Greek yogurt, nuts and sugar substitutes like stevia or monk fruit sweetener.

What sweets won’t spike blood sugar?

Sweets made with natural sugar alternatives like stevia, erythritol and monk fruit sweetener are best. Dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher), nuts and low-sugar fruits like berries are also good options.

What is the number one snack to lower blood sugar?

A handful of nuts (such as almonds, walnuts or pistachios) is one of the best snacks to help stabilize blood sugar. They are high in healthy fats, protein and fiber, which help keep blood sugar levels steady.