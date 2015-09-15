While it has taken all season and Spencer (Brandon Skelenar) and Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) still haven’t reunited with each other, the second to last episode of 1923 Season 2 on Paramount+ killed off several major characters, including a primary player in the show: one of the Duttons themselves.

In the episode, which is titled “The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,” seven characters met their end overall, with five of these seven being primary characters, or at least characters who have been in the middle of major storylines during this season of the Yellowstone prequel series.

Let’s take a look at all the major characters in the show that died, as well as some recent supporting characters.

Jack Dutton dies in ‘1923’ Season 2, becoming the third Dutton to die in the series

Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann, is obviously the most consequential character to die in Season 2’s penultimate episode. Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) got word that Spencer is on the way back to Montana. To make sure he gets home safely, Jacob goes off with some men to meet him at the train station and wants Jack to stay back and defend the house, Cara and his wife Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph). However, he still decides to go to the train station and is killed by one of Banner Creighton’s (Jerome Flynn) henchmen.

Jack is the third Dutton to die in the series, following his father, Jack Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and his mother Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton).

What does Jack’s death mean for the future of the Duttons and their lineage?

We do know that the Duttons must have been largely successful in defending Yellowstone through the events of the OG series. However, what still isn’t known is how the Dutton lineage continues, and through which brother, assuming only one of the two has surviving children. Right now, we are still waiting for Spencer and Alexandra to get back together, so this could be how the Duttons survive. But this isn’t the only option, as Elizabeth is pregnant with the now-late Jack’s child.

A quad of other major deaths: Pete Plenty Clouds, Marshal Kent, Father Renaud and Runs His Horse

The episode also opens up to resolve the cliffhanger ending to the previous episode. We see that Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna) has been shot by Marshal Kent. In turn, disgusted by unnecessary killing of people who don’t know where Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) kills Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane). Father Renaud then finds Teonna and her father, and kills her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), before attempting to make Teonna beg for forgiveness. When Teonna refuses to do so, he attempts to shoot her but is out of ammunition. She then throws fire in his face, stabs him and then shoots him.

Two other deaths of allies to Alexandra

Other deaths of more minor characters in the episode are two allies to Alexandra who help her get out of the situation when she was sexually assaulted on the train. Alexandra came back to the house of Good Samaritans Paul (Augustus Pew) and Hillary (Janet Montgomery), and they decided they would actually drive her to Montana to reunite with Spencer. It begins snowing and they reach a gas station. The gas station attendant tells them that they should take the train instead of driving because there are no more gas stations for a while. They still decide to drive. When Alexandra is cold, Paul tells her that the floorboard is warmer. Alexandra also offers a blanked to Hillary, but she says Alexandra needs to keep it because she is pregnant. Alexandra goes to sleep, on the floorboard, and she wakes up and sees that Hillary has frozen to death and the car ran out of gas. She exits the car and sees that Paul seems to have died and is buried under the snow.

Could more die in the Season 2 finale?

Because of the bloodbath in the penulimate episode, there is chance that in the actual seaaosn finale, more deaths could come.

The Season 2 finale of Yellowstone airs April 6 on Paramount+.