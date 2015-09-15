The Season 2 premiere of Yellowstone prequel series 1923 features what star Aminah Nieves calls a strong show of “Native love.”

The series returned for its first episode of its sophomore season on Sunday, and it sees Teonna Rainwater (Nieves), on the run from the cruel and brutal violence at her residential school, having a moment of solace and intimacy. The start of the season fully gives us the beginnings of what appears to be a true romance storyline with Teonna and Pete (formerly played by the late Cole Brings Plenty, now played by Jeremy Gauna).

Nieves told us that, considering the brutality that audiences saw the character go through in Season 1, it was important to see this story development for her. The actress also told her what this moment represents for Indigenous audiences.

“I think [this moment] is extremely important because, with a lot of Indigenous actors in general within Hollywood, you kind of see us play very specific characters that are very trauma-filled, and you don’t get to really experience the deep love that we have within us,” she said during a cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “And it’s so vast, and it’s so beautiful.

“So I think for Teonna to be able to experience that, and for us to be able to bring that to life, is so important. It’s important for the children to see Native love be so strong and pure and not of any malice. She’s surrendering to everything around her, and that’s all I could ever ask for, especially from what she’s been through.

“So to now experience this touch… that means nothing but pure intent, beauty, and safety—that’s everything.”

Check out the full cast interview, also featuring Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roche and Jennifer Carpenter, above.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.