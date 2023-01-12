The mysterious and cerebral drama Severance came out on top during the 2025 Emmy nominations ceremony, earning a total of 27 nominations overall.
Among its many nominations, the Apple TV+ series has been recognized in the Outstanding Drama Series category as well as Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman both representing the series in the latter.
As per usual, Abbott Elementary and The Bear are excelling in the comedy categories. Each show is nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Quinta Brunson was nominated for Writing for a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph vying for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Also competing in that category is Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear. Ayo Edebiri is also nominated for Directing for a Comedy Series for the Bear episode “Napkins,” and as Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
The Studio also earned several comedy nominations, including Anthony Mackie and Zoë Kravitz in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series categories, respectively.
Adolescence scored big during the nominations ceremony, earning a nod in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. Stephen Graham has also been nominated in Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, as well as in Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series alongside Jack Thorne. Ashley Walters earned a nomination for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.
Another anthology, Black Mirror, had a respectable showing, with Rashida Jones earning a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series nomination. The series also earned an overall Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nomination.
The White Lotus earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, with Natasha Rothwell nominated in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Also in the drama category, The Last of Us had considerable popularity, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and a nomination for Jeffrey Wright in Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
RuPaul’s Drag Race, which recently lost its long-held Emmy dominance to The Traitors, must once again compete in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category. RuPaul is also nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category. The behind-the-scenes aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked earned a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Steve Harvey is also on the board in the reality category, earning a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Celebrity Family Feud, which is also nominated for Outstanding Game Show.
Another reality staple, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, has been nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category, alongside his fellow Sharks. The series is also nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
Several other stars earned nominations in various categories. Uzo Aduba was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the now-canceled whodunnit The Residence, while Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise. Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Dope Thief. Colman Domingo, Jessica Williams, and Ruth Negga all earned Supporting Actor or Actress nominations—Domingo for The Four Seasons, Williams for Shrinking, and Negga for Presumed Innocent. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Forest Whitaker (Andor), and Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face) were nominated in Guest Actor or Guest Actress in a Drama Series categories.
In the Outstanding Narrator category, Idris Elba is nominated for Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color and Barack Obama for Our Oceans. Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre, is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie, and Patrice: The Movie, a film about an interracial disabled couple’s fight for marriage equality and disability rights, is nominated for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. once again earns an Emmy nomination in the Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category for Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Queer Eye is nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, and the Jemele Hill-produced docuseries Simone Biles Rising is nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.
Last but not least, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are also Emmy contenders. The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, produced by Jay-Z and pgLang, is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), competing alongside Beyoncé Bowl.
Check out the full list below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Acting Categories
(All official names verified against the Television Academy list)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever, Severance
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss‑Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón‑Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke‑Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid‑Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day