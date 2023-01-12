The mysterious and cerebral drama Severance came out on top during the 2025 Emmy nominations ceremony, earning a total of 27 nominations overall.

Among its many nominations, the Apple TV+ series has been recognized in the Outstanding Drama Series category as well as Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman both representing the series in the latter.

As per usual, Abbott Elementary and The Bear are excelling in the comedy categories. Each show is nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Quinta Brunson was nominated for Writing for a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph vying for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Also competing in that category is Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear. Ayo Edebiri is also nominated for Directing for a Comedy Series for the Bear episode “Napkins,” and as Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Studio also earned several comedy nominations, including Anthony Mackie and Zoë Kravitz in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series categories, respectively.

Adolescence scored big during the nominations ceremony, earning a nod in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. Stephen Graham has also been nominated in Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, as well as in Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series alongside Jack Thorne. Ashley Walters earned a nomination for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Another anthology, Black Mirror, had a respectable showing, with Rashida Jones earning a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series nomination. The series also earned an overall Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nomination.

The White Lotus earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, with Natasha Rothwell nominated in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Also in the drama category, The Last of Us had considerable popularity, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and a nomination for Jeffrey Wright in Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which recently lost its long-held Emmy dominance to The Traitors, must once again compete in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category. RuPaul is also nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category. The behind-the-scenes aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked earned a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Steve Harvey is also on the board in the reality category, earning a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Celebrity Family Feud, which is also nominated for Outstanding Game Show.

Another reality staple, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, has been nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category, alongside his fellow Sharks. The series is also nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Several other stars earned nominations in various categories. Uzo Aduba was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the now-canceled whodunnit The Residence, while Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise. Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Dope Thief. Colman Domingo, Jessica Williams, and Ruth Negga all earned Supporting Actor or Actress nominations—Domingo for The Four Seasons, Williams for Shrinking, and Negga for Presumed Innocent. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Forest Whitaker (Andor), and Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face) were nominated in Guest Actor or Guest Actress in a Drama Series categories.

In the Outstanding Narrator category, Idris Elba is nominated for Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color and Barack Obama for Our Oceans. Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre, is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie, and Patrice: The Movie, a film about an interracial disabled couple’s fight for marriage equality and disability rights, is nominated for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. once again earns an Emmy nomination in the Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category for Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Queer Eye is nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, and the Jemele Hill-produced docuseries Simone Biles Rising is nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Last but not least, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are also Emmy contenders. The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, produced by Jay-Z and pgLang, is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), competing alongside Beyoncé Bowl.

Check out the full list below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Acting Categories

(All official names verified against the Television Academy list)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss‑Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón‑Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke‑Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid‑Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day



