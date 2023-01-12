The ’90s hit series 7th Heaven could be getting a reboot with a diverse cast, and an alum of Queen Sugar and Bel-Air is developing it.

Variety reported that 7th Heaven is getting the reboot treatment from CBS Studios and Iron Ocean, the production company headed by original 7th Heaven star Jessica Biel. DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment is also serving as producer through his overall deal with CBS Studios. Iron Ocean’s Michelle Purple also executive produces. The project is in very early development.

What would the new ‘7th Heaven’ series be about?

This time around, the family featured in 7th Heaven will be a “diverse family,” according to sources. Also, sources said that none of the original cast members would be a part of the new cast. So far, the series is still in the early stages.

Anthony Sparks is behind the project

But, the rumor that the series will focus on a diverse family has merit with the news that Anthony Sparks will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Sparks has worked on several series about Black life and Black experiences, including showrunning Queen Sugar, and executive producing Bel-Air and the Hulu Mike Tyson docuseries Mike, according to Variety.

Even though CBS Studios is behind the project, the project is not currently attached to any streamer or network.

The original 7th Heaven was created and produced by Brenda Hampton and followed a preacher’s family and the everyday dramas they faced. It aired for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007 on The WB and its successor network, The CW. CBS Paramount Network Television, a CBS Studios predecessor, was the studio.

The original cast included Biel, Stephen Collins (who became embroiled in a scandal involving him admitting to molesting three children), Catherine Hicks, Barry Watson, David Gallagher, Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Maureen Flannigan, Lorenzo Brino, Nikolas Brino, Georg Stults, Tyler Hoechlin, Ashlee Simpson, Adam LaVorgna, Christopher Michael, Rachel Blanchard and Jeremy London.