The fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will be its last.

Deadline exclusively reported that Fox confirmed the responder drama will air its series finale sometime in 2025.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said in statement. “Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

Why is 9-1-1 Lone Star not coming back?

The show was the last drama series on Fox produced by its former connected studio, 20th Television, which produced the majority of Fox’s content before the studio and many other assets were sold to Disney. So as Deadline notes, the cancellation is “a product of the changing economics of the TV business, especially on the linear side and particularly for non-vertically integrated broadcast networks.”

The parent 9-1-1 series left Fox and went to ABC, which 20th Television is now connected to with Disney. Deadline reported that a new 9-1-1 spinoff could come in a new location, potentially Las Vegas.

Plot details for 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5

Starring Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows members of Austin’s 126 Fire Department as they balance trying the save the lives of those who most vulnerable with problems in their own lives.

Here’s the official description of the fifth season:

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder.

Aside from Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star also stars Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith and Rafael Silva. Sierra McClain exited the series ahead of this season.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on Sept. 23.