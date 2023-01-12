Ayo Edebiri is challenging Julia Roberts with an accusation that could change everything in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama, After the Hunt.

Directed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino from a script by Nora Garrett, After the Hunt showcases the different dynamics between generations after one of her students (Edebiri) feels victimized. The film also stars Andrew Garfield as the professor’s friend, who could also be the key to her downfall.

What is ‘After The Hunt’ about?

According to the official description:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, AFTER THE HUNT is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.

The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.

When is ‘After The Hunt’ in theaters?

After the Hunt comes to select theaters on Oct. 10 before its full release on Oct. 17. Watch the trailer below: