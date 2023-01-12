Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in an upcoming reboot of David Mamet’s House of Games. The film is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Deadline reports that the film will follow Mamet’s 1987 original screenplay, in which a psychiatrist loses herself in the gambling world after trying to help one of her patients cope with anxiety. The film starred Lindsay Crouse and Joe Mantegna.

Davis and Mateen II will produce the project

Davis and Abdul-Mateen will produce via their companies Juvee Productions and House Eleven10. Julius Tennon and Melanie Clark will also produce via Juvee Productions.

House of Games is another Amazon MGM Studios project Davis has lined up. This June, Deadline reported that Davis will star in and produce the thriller Ally Clark. She’s set to play the title role, an investigator who “embarks on a perilous inquiry into an international conglomerate following the suspicious death of a close friend. This project follows Davis starring in another Amazon MGM project, G20.

Abdul-Mateen will be seen soon in the Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, coming to Disney+ in December. His other projects include executive producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix thriller series, Man on Fire.