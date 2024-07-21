Five episodes in, now that we are officially over halfway through the show’s run, Agatha All Along has officially made the big reveal of the identity of Joe Locke’s character of Teen.

In the last moments of the fifth episode, it was officially unveiled that Teen is Wiccan, aka Billy Kaplan, the son of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

What happened in “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power” and is Alice dead?

After the ending of the last episode, in which Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) told Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) that the Teen was not her son, the group, which still includes Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) and Ali Ahn The Salem Seven then are chased into a house for their next challenge. They have to use a ouija board, and a spirit appears that says she is Evanora Harkness, Agatha’s mother. She warns the other witches not to trust Agatha. After her mother attacks her, Alice tries to help Agatha, but then Agatha starts to absorb Alice’s power. To stop it, Teen goes to the ouija board, leading him to the name Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son. He says the name, and this breaks Agatha’s hold, but Alice appears to be a goner.

Right now, it very much seems that Alice is dead, but you never know.

The moment that Joe Locke’s Teen revealed to be Marvel’s Wiccan

Teen is upset with Agatha after Alice’s death and confronts her about it, but she says it was an accident. Lilia and Jen say that this was bound to happen as everyone is power-hungry. Agatha then taunts Teen and says he is just like his mother, presumably referring to Wanda. This is confirmed when he begins to mind-control Lilia and Jen to throw Agatha off of the Witches’ Road into the mud. After this, he throws them in the mud as well as headwear, similar to what Wanda’s Scarlet Witch crown looks like, and its not too dissimilar to the headpiece Wiccan wears in the comics.

And to nail home the point, Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” is the needle drop as the episode closes out on this shot of the character.

Who is Wiccan in Marvel Comics?

Wiccan, or Billy Kaplan, is a powerful magic-user in the Marvel Universe. He is the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch and Vision. and his twin brother is Speed /Tommy Shepherd. His magical abilities allow him to alter reality, manipulate energy, and cast powerful spells, much like his mother, Scarlet Witch.

A major aspect of Wiccan’s story is his connection to the Demiurge. The Demiurge is a cosmic entity he is destined to become, with the potential to shape the future of all magical beings in the universe. This also makes him one of Marvel’s most magic users, though typically has a tough time grappling with that responsibility.

The character is also known for his role in the Young Avengers and his relationship with Hulkling / Teddy Altman. Their relationship has been a key representation of LGBTQ+ characters in the superhero genre.