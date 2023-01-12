Ahsoka is coming back.

Variety reports that the Lucasfilm Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character has its second season currently in development. Dave Filoni confirmed the news to the outlet. The confirmation came on the heels of Jon Favreau announcing the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will bring those characters to the big screen.

Dawson’s road to the character came after Star Wars lovers consistently talked on social media about how she could fit the character on social media. The fan campaign led to Lucasfilm casting Dawson as Ahsoka; after which, Dawson crafted the character into a signature role in her career.

As she told Vanity Fair in 2020, “Someone tweeted me and fancast me. I retweeted back and I was like, ‘Absolutely, yes please’ and #AhsokaLives.’ And apparently that got the attention of someone who has been doing the Star Wars press for years. She forwarded it to Dave Filoni. That kind of started a whole thing.”

The first season of Ahsoka also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, Ray Stevenson, David Tennent, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The season also brought back Hayden Christensen to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s mentor and, of course, the future Darth Vader.

The first season of Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.