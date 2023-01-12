Renée Elise Goldsberry and J. Alphonse Nicholson star as a couple who are constantly pulled apart by Lynn Whitfield in the trailer for upcoming romantic dramedy, Albany Road.

Written and directed by Christine Swanson, the film also stars Lisa Arrindell, Gary Dourdan, Joe Holt, Rachel Nicks, Ben Rappaport and Lily Cowles also star. The film will be distributed through AMC Theatres and Malco Theatres instead of through traditional distribution companies.

The film’s release weeks after October also ties into October’s status as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The film will cover topics “disproportionately affecting Black people, such as infertility and breast cancer.”

Albany Road follows a New York executive who is on her way to the biggest meeting of her career, but is forced to share a rental car with her ex-fiance’s mother (Whitfield). Along the way, she discovers that the mother is hiding a huge secret.

Here’s the official description:

Albany Road is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of life’s complexities through the lens of a road trip between two women who couldn’t be more different. Celeste Simmons (Renée Elise Goldsberry), a successful New York executive, and Paula Henderson (Lynn Whitfield), her ex-fiancé’s strong-willed mother, find themselves reluctantly sharing a rental car on a journey that delves into love, regret, missed opportunities, and the difficult conversations we avoid. As they navigate the physical and emotional landscape of their journey, the layers of their relationship are peeled back, revealing deep-seated truths and a path toward healing.

Check out the trailer below.