Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and also executive produced by Common, The Chi “is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Whitfield plays Alicia, a strong matriarch who is devoted to exacting revenge for her brother’s death. Last season, she was up against rival villain Douda (Curtiss Cook) and her son Rob (Iman Shumpert) ended up being killed.

After its conclusion in June, Season 6 became the most streamed season of The Chi ever, setting a new milestone for the show.

Season starred Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Cook.

Recurring and guest stars were Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray Daniel J. Watts, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

The Chi is also executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone and Rishi Rajani. Executive producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel were the Season 6 co-showrunners. Co-executive producers are Naomi Funabashi, Resheida Brady. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield, who are producers, directed multiple Season 6 episodes.