Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen tops the 2024 Tony Awards nominations list with a whopping 13 recognitions.
BlackFilmandTV.com founder Wilson Morales posted on Instagram the nominations given to Black productions, noting that Hell’s Kitchen, inspired by Keys’ upbringing in New York City, will take on multicultural-led musical The Outsiders in the fight for Best Musical. Essence reports that Hell’s Kitchen has been nominated not only for Best Musical, but also Best Book of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Maleah Joi Moon), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Brandon Victor Dixon), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Kecia Lewis), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Dede Ayite) and Best Choreography (Camille A. Brown), among others.
Other Black productions nominated include Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh, for Best Play. Also, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, starring Leslie Odom Jr., written by Ossie Davis and directed by Kenny Leon, has been nominated for Best Revival of a Play. Leon has also been nominated for Best Direction of a Play, going against Jaja’s African Hair Braiding director Whitney White.
Odom and Uncle Vanya star William Jackson Harper have been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play, with Odom’s Purlie Victorious co-star Kara Young nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. She will battle for the award against Doubt: a Parable‘s Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Stereophonic‘s Juliana Canfield.
The Notebook‘s Dorian Harewood nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Black actors nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical include The Outsiders‘ co-stars Joshua Boone and Sky Lakota-Lynch alongside Hell’s Kitchen‘s Dixon. The Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category also includes Lempicka‘s Amber Iman and Suffs‘ Nikki M. James alongside Hell’s Kitchen‘s Lewis.
Ayite, who is nominated for her costume design for Hell’s Kitchen, is also against Suff’s‘ Paul Tazewell in that category. But Ayite is also battling against herself in the Best Costume Design of a Play category for her work on Appropriate and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Jaja’s African Hair Braiding‘s sound designers Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella also received a nomination for Best Sound Design of a Play.
Several stars are getting closer to EGOT territory, with Keys, LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson and Kerry Washington earning nominations. Theatrical producer Lamar Richardson and television producer Debra Martin Chase are also among notable producers getting recognized.
The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted once again by Ariana DeBose and will air June 16 at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. CBS and Pluto TV will stream the live, exclusive pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One ahead of the Tony Awards on Pluto TV.
Here’s the full list of nominations, as well as the playback of the nominations announcement.
Nominations for the 2024 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards®:
Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing
Best Book of a Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook
Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
Suffs
Shaina Taub
Water for Elephants
Rick Elice
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Days of Wine and Roses
Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love
Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim
Lyrics: David Byrne
The Outsiders
Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Stereophonic
Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
Suffs
Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Scenic Design of a Play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Author: Jocelyn Bioh
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson
Mary Jane
Author: Amy Herzog
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings
Mother Play
Author: Paula Vogel
Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Salman and Vienn Al-Rashid, Courtney Lederer and Mark Thierfelder, Jerry and Roz Meyer, Alix L.L. Ritchie, Jayne Baron Sherman
Prayer for the French Republic
Author: Joshua Harmon
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings
