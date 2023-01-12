The first trailer for Ailen: Romulus is definitely going to send shivers down your spine.

Fede Alvarez directs Industry and Rye Lane star David Jonsson, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu in a film that promises to bring fans back to the feeling of the original 1979 film, with the logline stating explicitly, “Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots.”

“While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe,” the logline continues. That is exactly how the original film started, so it would seem that Alien: Romulus will bring fans what they have wanted since the ’90s–a no-frills horror-thriller with one of the most horrifying and grotesque monsters ever imagined.

Along with directing, Alvarez wrote the screenplay with collaborator Rodo Sayagues. The film is based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Scott, who directed the first film as well as Promethus and Alien: Covenant, produces with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill. Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor and Tom Moran executive produce.

Alien: Romulus comes to theaters Aug. 16.