Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive key art for the upcoming sixth season of All American on The CW.

The season, which premieres on April 1, sees the return of series stars including Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogu, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares, Monét Mazur, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook.

Here’s the official description for season 6:

Season 6 finds Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his friends in momentous new chapters of their lives. Now juniors at GAU, Spencer and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer, especially, at the center of the media spotlight. Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) returns to L.A. changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy. After being apart, Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect as new versions of themselves. Layla (Greta Onieogou) also explores a new version of herself as she adds “club owner” to her impressive list of titles. While still happily engaged to Jordan, she faces growing pressures that test their relationship and her mental health. Coop (Bre-Z) flexes her legal muscles while faithfully supporting Patience (Chelsea Tavares) through her healing journey, as Patience prepares for a looming legal battle against the superfan that attacked her last season. Asher (Cody Christian) navigates life as a new parent while Laura (Monét Mazur) settles into the next stage of her personal and professional life. And through it all, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) remains a constant anchor for Spencer, and everyone else, when they need her the most, while dealing with her sons growing up too fast. Together, the entire group discovers that, even in their toughest moments, the best path forward is to seize today and lean on each other.

Check out the key art below: