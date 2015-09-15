Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of American Idol on ABC.

In the episode, one of the hopefuls, LaShon, sings her original song, “Woman” to impress the judges’ panel. The song honors her mother.

Per this episode’s logline: Luke, Lionel, Carrie and Ryan continue auditions in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, where impressive competitors showcase their talents in fierce competition.

LaShon has already been documenting her journey on the show on social media, recently writing, “Got my game face on 😎✨!! Tune in this Sunday, March 16th, for a new episode of American Idol , you might see someone familiar.”

She initially posted about her journey on Jan. 31.

Check out the preview below. The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The series is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers are showrunner Megan Wolflick, as well Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.