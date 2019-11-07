On Monday night, American Idol selected its Top 10 contestants. Singers like Kolbi Jordan and Jamal Roberts soared in the eyes of the judges, while others got booted from the singing competition show.

According to USA Today, the remaining twelve contestants, under Idol alum Fantasia’s guidance, picked songs that wee important to them and have been covered by prior contestants. The assignment was to make it their own and show who they are and where they’ve been.

It was an emotional episode on ABC for the contestants and the judges. Both shed more than one tear during performances.

Read on for who made the Top 10 and who got cut.

Kolbi Jordan and Jamal Roberts wowed judges with powerful performances

In a pre-taped interview, Jordan explained that her song of choice, Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” is what “inspires me to keep going.” The song, which Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee performed on the show in 2006, was the perfect vehicle to show off Jordan’s talent and story.

A single tear fell down her cheek, and she began the song’s famous opening lines. The moment was so powerful that judge and country singer Jelly Roll held his head in his hands in shock. Lionel Richie called the performance “divine.”

“That was like somewhere over a supernova way out in the galaxy,” Luke Bryan added.

Jamal Roberts also offered a show-stopping performance of “Heal” by Tom Odell, moving Fantasia to tears during rehearsals.

“I don’t know your story but the way you sing, I know there is one,” the singer told Roberts.

Roberts kept it simple with his performance and sat on a stool with a mic stand, letting his vocals do the talking. As he got up from his seat after finishing the song, the crowd was hushed and the judges were silent. They were in awe. Richie called the performance “divinely guided.”

Two Idol contestants were cut

Unfortunately for two performers, the episode marked their last time on the Idol stage. Ché Chesterman and Filo were sent home. Chesterman’s take on Robyn’s independence anthem “Dancing On My Own” didn’t rake up enough votes for her to make the Top 10. Neither did Filo’s cover of Jennifer Holiday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

Filo is the first Season 23 performer who won a platinum ticket that has been sent home.

Full list of ‘American Idol’ Top 10 for Season 23

See a full list of the Top 10 below, per USA Today.