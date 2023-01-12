Grey’s Anatomy is leading ABC’s 2025-26 television schedule once again with a new renewal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shonda Rhimes’ flagship hospital drama has been renewed through its 22nd season, continuing the show’s run as ABC’s longest-running scripted show.

What’s renewed right now at ABC?

Grey’s Anatomy’s renewal comes along with the news that The Rookie, 9-1-1, Will Trent, and new comedy Shifting Gears starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen, have also been renewed through next year. The shows join Abbott Elementary, High Potential, and new 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, which were previously renewed or, in the case of the spinoff, given the green light.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ is still up in the air

A show that’s currently on the bubble, however, is the freshman drama Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson as a swanky cruise ship doctor. The Ryan Murphy Television-produced series promised soapy drama, but it seems like some creative issues are happening behind the scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, the Doctor Odyssey team and ABC brass are discussing the series’ creative direction.

Interestingly enough, Angela Bassett has ties to both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. Bassett became the highest-paid female actor of color in TV history thanks to starring in and producing 9-1-1. Both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey are also created and produced by Murphy, which more than likely led to Bassett also landing an episodic role on Doctor Odyssey as Athena Grant.