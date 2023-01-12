Andra Day‘s next film is Bradley Cooper’s comedy-laced drama Is This Thing On?

According to Variety, Cooper also directs Will Arnett and Laura Dern, who are playing a couple whose marriage is fizzling out. As a way to find himself again, Arnett’s character Alex starts a new career in the New York comedy scene.

Both Alex and Dern’s character Tess, who is also reckoning with the sacrifices she made for their family, must figure out co-parenting and what shape their love will take now.

We don’t know what character Day will play, and the same goes for Cooper, who will play a supporting role.

Day’s recent roles include her award-winning turn in The United States vs. Billie Holiday from Lee Daniels, as well as Daniels’ Netflix film The Deliverance and the acclaimed indie Exhibiting Forgiveness.

She can also be seen in the upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Athena.