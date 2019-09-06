Bassett, who worked on the documentary while taking a break from her role on Fox’s 9-1-1, said she was looking forward to doing something different.

“I was awfully tired after chasing bad guys and being a cop. The idea of an all-female crew in the wilderness telling this story and centering it on the matriarchs and the conservation they were doing — it touched my heart,” Bassett said.

The 66-year-old star was full of gratitude after she earned the recognition.

“This is one of the big ones, and that doesn’t usually happen,” she said. “Whenever you’re acknowledged, I’m just, you know, a girl who just wanted to act. My mentors were way out ahead of me. I just looked to them and got inspiration and hope and, and I just put my focus, my energy and my love to try to make it happen in my life and for my life. So each and every day, I try to remember that first love and when this happens, I appreciate it.”