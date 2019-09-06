Angela Bassett is opening up about how she felt when she didn’t win the Academy Award for Supporting Actress last year. Sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for the OWN Spotlight series, Bassett said she was “gobsmacked” when she lost the award after being nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 65-year-old actress added that she felt that she handled the situation very well as she watched the award go to Jamie Lee Curtis.

“That was my intention, to handle it very well,” Bassett told Winfrey. “It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”