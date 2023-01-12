Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are back to take a chance at winning the killer demolition derby in the first teaser for Twisted Metal Season 2 at Peacock.

The new season follows the Captain America: Brave New World star as he decides to enter the Twisted Metal demolition derby and get his greatest wish granted.

According to the official description:

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Who else stars in ‘Twisted Metal’?

Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa and Anthony Carrigan also star with Mackie and Beatriz. Recurring guest stars include Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye and Michael James Shaw.

Writer/showrunner/executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith also wrote about the new season, giving viewers a heads-up that not everyone will make it out of the derby in one piece.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted,” he said. “The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

When does ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 premiere?

Executive producers include Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman via Electric Avenue, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire, Grant Dekernion, Artists First’s Peter Principato, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

While the exact premiere date isn’t known, we do know that the new season will come to Peacock sometime this summer.

Watch the teaser below: