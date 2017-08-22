The first full trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix science fiction film Atlas, which also stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, has dropped.

Directed by Brad Peyton, the film is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, and for many viewers will see Lopez in a different type of role than they’ve seen her in.

Here’s the official logline:

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

“The heart of Atlas is really about trust and how difficult it is to trust people,” Peyton told Netflix’s Tudum. “Atlas is told through the lens of a woman who’s learning to trust after undergoing a trauma that’s upended her life. It’s a reminder of how we have to have deep, meaningful relationships in our lives, in one way, shape, or form. That you can’t do everything by yourself; you have to choose to trust people at a certain point and let them in.”

The film also stars Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

Atlas is produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films

Atlas premieres on Netflix on May 24.

Watch the trailer below: