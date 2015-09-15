The latest animated series in Nickelodeon‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has been officially announced and confirmed details, including its title and plot.

The official announcement from Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios comes after long-standing rumors that have been running rampant about the series for sometime now.

The series is titled Avatar: Seven Havens, and follows the first two series, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Avatar: Seven Havens is from original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and, “set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar.” Both DiMartino and Konietzko were behind the OG series, as well as Korra.

What is the plot of ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’?

Here’s the official description:

Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.

Premiere details and other details such as casting will be announced at a later date.

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement: “For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally. We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.”

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” said DiMartino and Konietzko. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

How many episodes will ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ have?

The series is currently in production under the Avatar Studios banner from Nickelodeon Animation. The studio notes that series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes).

DiMartino and Konietzko co-created the series and executive produce it. Ethan Spaulding also executive produces and Sehaj Sethi co-executive produces.

The Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film is also coming to theaters

The series also coincides with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ theatrical film, the Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film, which will drop on Jan. 30, 2026. The voice cast for the film includes. Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza and introducing Eric Nam.

2025 is the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and this announcement comes along with a slew of new digital content, experiences, products and games from Nickelodeon.

These animated projects are not related to Netflix’s series

The animated Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon/Paramount projects are not related to the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series at Netflix. Though Nickelodeon Productions is a production company on the series, Konietzko and DiMartino were originally supposed to helm the live-action Netflix series before parting ways with the project due to creative differences.