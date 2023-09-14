Netflix’s Barracuda Queens has made waves thanks to its unique blend of glamour, rebellion and crime. The Swedish drama’s first season was released on the streaming platform on June 5, 2023. It captured the attention of viewers who are curious about how much of the narrative is based on facts. Barracuda Queens is set in the 1990s and follows a group of privileged teenage girls who turn to a life of crime. But the gag is, as members of an affluent community themselves, they actually target victims closer to home than one would assume. As the show plays out, the main characters rob their own elite circles, leading to plenty of on-screen chaos.

The high-stakes plotline has an addictive quality that has quickly made it a hit. Behind the fictionalized drama lies a lesser-known true story that is just as intriguing. With season two releasing earlier this month, it’s the perfect time to dive into the facts that inspired juicy scandals seen in Barracuda Queens.

Is ‘Barracuda Queens’ really based on a true story?

Yes, Barracuda Queens is loosely based on a true story. Per usual, the show’s creators took some creative liberties with the details of the plotline. Overall, the changes to the narrative mainly concerned those in the upscale burglary gang. Initially, as Distractify reports, the gang of burglars was made up of men. The Barracuda Queens series is based on the Swedish Lidingöligan gang, which was active in the 1990s. They targeted high-profile, monetarily loaded people to rob. But the Lidingöligan were not exactly humble. They boasted about their robberies by leaving evidence of their celebration at the crime scene.

Per Distractify, they would even toast with champagne and leave the empty bottle once they finished at each site, which became their signature. They pulled off a solid number of heists, too. In total, they completed 50 robberies (and also stole 20 cars) but were finally caught by Swedish police in the early 2000s. Before their demise, members of the Lidingöligan managed to steal about £20 million (or over $21 million). While the story takes a different approach creatively, Barracuda Queens is obviously influenced by the gang’s robbery style, untouchable aura and the general location (and era) of the crimes.

Did the Barracuda Queens get caught?

In Barracuda Queens, the girl gang comprises five teenage girls, who get increasingly involved in crime as the show continues. During their escapades, the girls stole many different things, including expensive jewelry, upscale artwork and even cars. While they initially started stealing to pay off a hefty debt from partying too hard on vacation, the thrill of the crime kept them going. The $175,000 they amassed wasn’t going to be paid by their wealthy parents, so the young girls felt illegal activity was their only choice.

As viewers may know, the girls had yet to be caught at the end of season one. Still, they swear off stealing after facing some close calls. Yet as the season two teaser shows, they are still up to no good. The now regular thieves are just getting started and viewers may see them get more savvy in the second season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Barracuda Queens set?

According to MovieDelic, Barracuda Queens is set in Sweden, just like the real-life story of the Lidingöligan. The series was filmed in Djursholm, which is one of the places the gang targeted (along with Lidingö and Danderyd).

What does it mean when someone calls you a barracuda?

As described by Merriam-Webster, a barracuda is someone who “uses aggressive, selfish and sometimes unethical methods to obtain a goal, especially in business”. The show, titled Barracuda Queens, references the cold-blooded nature it takes the women to commit their crimes.