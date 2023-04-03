According to Netflix’s Tudum, the docuseries is the latest installment in the Cold Case franchise, directed by Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, all of whom are known for shedding light on high-profile cases through documentaries on the streaming platform.

In The Tylenol Murders, the trio delves deeper by including interviews, theories, evidence and insights from key suspect James Lewis to show how one of the nation’s most trusted brands became a source of fear for American consumers.

Here’s everything to know about The Tylenol Murders, from the case’s chilling origins to how Lewis became a prime suspect and why, after more than 40 years, it’s being reexamined now.