Delicious is a 2025 Netflix movie with an ending that many viewers would have never guessed. The psychological thriller follows an affluent German family whose vacation goes awry. Although things start out relatively peacefully, John, his wife Esther and their two childen end up in a strange and threatening situation that slowly creeps up on them. As the new Netflix film unfolds, it challenges viewers with its critique of class differences, but ultimately ends with a major plot twist. The ending of Delicious is layered with symbolic meaning. It leaves audiences with lingering questions about the true nature of its purpose.

‘Delicious’ Takes Audiences to the Stunning French Countryside, Where Danger Awaits John and His Family

As the trailer for the movie shows, there is a lingering mystery to the plot of Delicious. Although it is clear that some type of sinister act will occur, viewers and even most characters are left wondering exactly how things will play out. The movie begins with an affluent family, which is made up of parents John (Fahri Yardım) and Esther (Valerie Pachner), proud parents of Philipp (Caspar Hoffmann) and Alba (Naila Schuberth). They innocently embark on a vacation to unwind in the French countryside but their troubled relationships quickly start to unfold on-screen during a nice dinner during which they overlook the service workers. But the unsuspecting family is unknowingly targeted by the people who wait on them and soon become the victims to a twisted plan.

Teodora (Carla Díaz) is a hotel worker who becomes one of the central characters in Delicious. She enters the central family’s lives after observing them at dinner. Soon after spotting John and Esther, she cooks up a plan to get closer to them. In a sly and manipulative move, the staff give the parents alcohol “on the house.” Teodora then cuts herself and ensures the family hits her with their car on the way back to their vacation home. In a desperate attempt to take care of the scary situation, they opt to take Teodora home instead of going to the police. After a night in their company (and the family slipping her some cash on the nightstand), Teodora vanishes by morning.

Teodora Infiltrates the Vacation Home

The family then proceeds to go on with their lives thinking that the situation is resolved, but Teodora makes a comeback. Soon after being struck by the car, she bandages up her self-inflicted wound and returns to their vacation home. In a seemingly innocent cry for help, Teodora says she has lost her job due to her injuries from the accident. Esther, sympathizing with the poor girl, convinces her husband they should hire her to help around the house. With that, Teodora has infiltrated their vacation home.

She then begins to help around the home with cooking, cleaning and taking care of the children. This is when her ulterior motive becomes more clear to viewers and members of the family. Teodora wedges herself in and gains the trust of the family. She learns of their deepest desires and troubles and also stirs up trouble. As she learns, the father’s career is in jeopardy due to an academic research paper he has written with flawed science. On the other hand, Esther’s career is flourishing and she even struggles to ignore work related phone calls. Their marriage is on the rocks and she uses that to her advantage while also connecting with the children to blend in with her new role.

A Gruesome Twist Reveal’s Esther’s Fate

The last half hour of the movie takes a sharp turn. Esther, feeling despair about her marriage and life, turns to Teodora. She begins hanging out with her group of friends, including a coworker named Lucien (Julien De Saint-Jean). Lucien and Esther begin to get close – a little too close. Soon Esther gets romantically involved with him and spends a lot of time away from the family vacay villa. While at the party of Teodora’s friend, things get scary real quick for Esther.

First she notices that Lucien has a suspicious amount of weird smelling meat stored. Then, after partying with the group, she gets a bad feeling about them and tries to leave. But before she can escape, she sees one of Teodora’s friends eating a man she spoke with earlier that night. That’s right, eating him. Teodora stops Esther from leaving as Lucien bites Esther before they all join in on the feast.

This Netflix Original Isn’t Subtle About Eating the Rich

By this point in the movie, audiences know that Teodora’s friend group is really a cannibalistic horde, traveling and target the rich. They take the phrase “eat the rich” to a whole new level. Soon after Esther meets her doom the group goes back to the vacay house. Then they go after John and Cora (Sina Martens), the family friend that he is sleeping with.

Strangely enough, this is where the movie starts to conclude. Philipp returns home on his bike without any knowledge of the murders or cannibalism. He settles in the kitchen and starts to eat some of the meat on the table. But Philipp bites into metal, and a ring falls out of his mouth and onto his plate. This alludes to the son having unknowingly eaten bits of his own father. Although the children are not killed, the end of the movie is a bit unresolved since Teodora takes Alba away and leaves Philipp to feast on his dad.

What Does the Ending of ‘Delicious’ Mean?

The heaviest themes of Delicious involve the crashing of classes. In many scenes, the biases of John and Esther are revealed as demeaning to the lower class. They clearly underestimate Teodora and her friends, who in comparison live very different lives than them. Due to some instances of the couple being unkind or snooty towards them, audiences can only assume that this is the reason they are targeted.

In true teenager fashion, Philipp protests his parent’s outlook on those who have less than them. So, it is likely that Teodora spared him due to his humility, which his parents lacked. Alba on the other hand develops a special connection with Teodora. They spend a lot of time together throughout the movie. Teodora seems to click with Alba who is somewhat the black sheep. This may mean that her fate at is not necessarily gruesome; she may either be eaten too or raised up by Teodora’s motley crew as a cannibal.

Overall, the Delicious movie makes viewers wonder about class wars. Since the cannibal crew often makes references to the higher numbers of impoverished people in comparison to the elite, it brings this concept to life. Literally consuming the problematic upper class flips the script on some film narratives that depict the rich feasting on the poor (both economically and physically). It makes clear critiques on capitalism and bourgeoisie society. Its ending does provide a shred of hope though. The cannibals either make a point to not harm children or just do not target unproblematic people. This movie makes a strong case for (the concept) of the working class taking control of their fates and flipping the script on the societal and literal food chain.