Jenna Ortega said her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice character Astrid (Jenna Ortega) is carrying on her mother Lydia (Winona Ryder)’s moodiness. But Astrid has very different reasons for feeling bitter.

About Lydia and Astrid’s relationship in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

“I think it’s so funny because don’t moms always say, ‘You wouldn’t understand until you have kids’…and it’s nice that that’s come to fruition for Lydia,” The Wednesday star told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum. “Astrid, I think is a little bit different because she has that same bitterness but it’s more so because she doesn’t want to be attached to what her mom’s attached to.”

“She wants to be her own individual. She feels like she’s constantly in mom’s shadow, she doesn’t like that her mom divorced her father, she dealing with the death of her father, she’s also just a young person being bullied at school,” Ortega continued. “I think she holds a lot of resentment and is unfortunately putting that blame on her mom whereas Lydia, in the first [movie] is inherently dark and is serious and just has that quality to her. Astrid is just at a lost, I think.”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice about?

The film is the sequel to the 1908s classic by Tim Burton, but this time Lydia (Winona Ryder) is older with a teenage child, Astrid (Ortega). A family tragedy brings the three generations of the Deetz family together, which ends up bringing the undead demon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) back into Lydia’s life.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters this weekend.