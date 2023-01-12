The third season of Bel-Air is coming to Peacock this summer, and we now have the first images, as well as the premiere date.

Peacock announced Monday that the third season of Morgan Cooper’s drama series iteration of the popular ’90s show originally starring Will Smith will come back to the streaming service Aug. 15. Jabari Banks returns as Will, with the rest of the cast–Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones and Jimmy Akingbola–returning to take the Banks family’s story to the next level. Summer might be here for the Banks family, but drama isn’t taking a vacation.

According to the synopsis:

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will (Jabari Banks) is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes). How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s (Coco Jones) romantic journey with LaMarcus (Justin Cornwell) will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s (Akira Akbar) views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) London past will come a little too close to home.

This season also brings two new faces to the series. Vic Mensa and Alycia Pascual-Peña are joining Season 3 as Quentin (Mensa) and Amira (Pascual-Peña). A lot about the characters have been kept a secret.

Showrunner/writer/executive producer Carla Banks Waddles said in a statement how this season will have tons of summer fun as well as big existential questions.

“Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin,'” she said. “Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

“Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season,” she continued. “The writing team dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with our audience. I love how everyone can see a little of themselves in the Banks family. No matter how fantastic and aspirational their lives are, we strive to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong.”

Cooper, who serves as executive producer and director, also said that this season will have more punch than prior seasons.

“Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive,” he said. “The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun. In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air.”

Executive producing with Banks Waddles and Cooper are Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Directors include Keesha Sharp, John Scott, Nick Copus, Mo McRae, Rachel Raimist and Christine Swanson.

Universal Television produces with Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

Check out the images below:

