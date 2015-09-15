Summer’s heating up, and Bel-Air is too with its fiery first trailer for Season 3.

The new season debuts Aug. 15 with three episodes at launch. It has also been revealed that Joseph Marcell, the original Geoffrey from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is guest starring in the season.

Series regulars returning for Season 3 are Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Here’s the Season 3 description:

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

Season 3 directors are Keesha Sharp (301, 305), John Scott (302), Nick Copus (303, 304, 310), Mo McRae (307), Rachel Raimist (308) and Christine Swanson (309).

Recurring guest stars include Karrueche, Vic Mensa, Dulé Hill, Alycia Pascual-Pena and more.

Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles said in a statement, “Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’. Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

She continued, “Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season. The writing team dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with our audience. I love how everyone can see a little of themselves in the Banks family. No matter how fantastic and aspirational their lives are, we strive to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong.”

Executive producer Morgan Cooper said, “Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive. The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun. In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air.”

Inspired by Cooper’s viral concept trailer, the series is also executive produced by Waddles, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company, Westbrook Inc.

Watch the trailer and view new images below:

