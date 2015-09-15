Beyond the Gates, the upcoming Black CBS soap opera that was formerly titled The Gates, has added its first three cast members, and all three are daytime soap veterans.

The first cast announcement was confirmed by Blavity’s Shadow and Act on Monday morning along with the reveal of the new title. Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley have been cast in the series.

What will Beyond the Gates on CBS be about?

The show also has a fresh new, description:

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

Photo: CBS

Character descriptions for Anita, Nicole and Dani on Beyond the Gates

Tunie stars as Anita Dupree, the “matriarch of the family. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago.”

Duplaix is Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, “daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life … from the outside.

Mosley will be Dani Dupree, “Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum.”

Though Tunie is probably best known for playing Melinda Warner on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she is daytime royalty, playing Jessica Griffin on As the World Turns from 1987 to 2009. Mosley played Christina Boudreau on Guiding Light from 2008 to 2009, as well as the groundbreaking role of Maya Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful, on and off from 2013 to 2020. Duplaix was Valerie Davis on Passions from 2004 to 2008 and Rachel Gannon on One Life to Live from 2009 to 2010.

The series developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, in partnership with Proctor & Gamble’s P&G Studios. Beyond the Gates is the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap is also the first new daytime drama series since Passions in 1999.

Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner. She executive produces with Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

When will Beyond the Gates premiere?

Additional cast announcements are expected to come as the show continues to fill out.

Though know specific date or month has been set, it is expected to premiere in early 2025.