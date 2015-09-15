Marvel Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie.

After the character of Sam Wilson official took over the mantle of Captain America in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this marks Wilson’s first film appearance as Cap.

Here’s the official description: After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The film, formerly known as Captain America: New World Order, also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson. and Harrison Ford.

It is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth are executive producers.

The film hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

Watch the trailer below: