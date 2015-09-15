Another day, another Real Housewives star suing the network. This time, it’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Brit Eady. The newcomer joined the franchise for its Sweet 16 season. Ironically, she made history as the first newbie to skip her first reunion taping—something that’s never happened before in any of the franchise’s history. Just one day after the taping, news broke that Eady is suing the network and production companies for $20 million. The lawsuit stems from the photo reveal scandal that rocked the season.

Here’s what we know:

Brit Eady reveals why she skipped the reunion

A source told People that Eady, 37, was estranged from her co-stars. After news of her absence broke, Shamea Morton revealed that their fallout came after Eady reportedly made comments about Morton’s daughter. Eady and fellow newcomer Kelli Ferrell are also currently estranged, though the reason why hasn’t aired yet.

The former insurance agent’s relationship, or lack thereof, with Kenya Moore was already documented. Moore exited the show midway through the season, pending an investigation into claims that she showed explicit photos of Eady at her hair salon opening in retaliation for Eady allegedly threatening her with a gun. Bravo reportedly found Eady’s alleged threat to be unfounded, despite it being shown in earlier episodes.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories, Eady explained her decision to skip the reunion, noting it had a lot to do with Moore allegedly revealing explicit pictures of her engaged in a sexual act at the event.

“This was my decision,” Eady wrote on her Instagram Story regarding her absence at the reunion. “The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me.”

“Rather, I was made aware of the photo being presented at the event, and based on what I was told, assumed that it was somehow a photo of me—which is why I reacted in the way that I did,” she explained. “I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me.”

“I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life,” she concluded.

What exactly is Brit Eady suing for?

In her lawsuit, Eady is suing Bravo, NBC, and production companies True Original and Endemol Shine North America, alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment. Per People, because Moore was working for the network, Eady is also suing under the legal doctrine respondeat superior, which holds employers responsible for wrongful conduct by their employees.

In the legal documents, Eady claims Moore’s statements about her were “false, defamatory, harassing and damaging,” and claims the images shown were not of her. She also says she repeatedly requested to see the images (which aired in Episode 5 blurred out), but “did not see the explicit photograph until after certain of these events were aired on Bravo nearly a year later.”

“Defendants willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence produced, edited, and aired an episode of RHOA on April 6, 2025, that included footage of certain of the cast members’ statements at issue, as well as commentary from other cast members that described the photographs displayed,” the filing states.

“Further, the manner in which the episode was aired falsely yet unmistakably implied that the graphic sexual photograph presented by the cast member depicted [Eady],” it continued. Eady notes, “On information and belief, Defendants knew that the photograph did not depict [Eady], or, at the least, were reckless or grossly negligent in failing to learn that the photograph did not depict [Eady].”

She accuses the network of ignoring her requests

According to Eady, the network refused to show her the images despite multiple requests, causing further emotional distress.

“By the way of foregoing, Defendants contributed to the hostile work environment for [Eady] and sexually harassed Plaintiff by subjecting [Eady] to unwelcome, offensive, and sexualized behavior and comments based on her gender by requiring her to continue working in an environment in which she had been subject to a gendered attack, creating an inferior condition or privilege of employment because of her gender,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit concludes by requesting “the immediate removal of the episode from public access on all platforms, networks, and media outlets in the Defendants’ control,” along with a public statement acknowledging that the episode shared a false depiction of Eady—and a monetary award that includes coverage of legal fees.