With all the buzz surrounding the fallout from Kenya Moore and Brit Eady’s photo fiasco during Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans were hoping for some sort of resolution between the two women.

Unfortunately, they won’t get it. By now, everyone knows the reunion taping concluded earlier this week, and both Moore and Eady were absent. Here’s what we know about the ordeal.

Brit Eady says she skipped the reunion by choice

Initially, a source told People that Eady, 37, skipped the taping on her own accord amid a falling out with not just Moore, but also her other costars. Recent episodes of the women on a girls’ trip to Grenada chronicle Eady having a hard time connecting with the women, and the fallout between her and ally Kelli Ferrell has yet to be revealed.

In a statement to her Instagram account, Eady detailed her decision to skip the reunion, noting it had a lot to do with Moore revealing alleged explicit pictures of her in a sexual act at Moore’s grand opening of her hair salon.

🍑‼️ #RHOA BOMBSHELL ‼️🍑 Atlanta Housewife BRIT EADY Releases A Statement About NOT Attending The Season 16 Reunion, And…CATCH THIS TEA…Reveals The Explicit Photos Housewife Kenya Moore Posted Of Her During The Grand Opening Of Moore’s Salon…WAS NOT BRIT! 😱😳 pic.twitter.com/xP8rYYggNe — The_WineUp (@The_WineUp) June 6, 2025

“This was my decision,” Eady wrote on her Instagram Story in part regarding her absence at the reunion. “The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me.”

“Rather, I was made aware of the photo being presented at the event, and based on what I was told, assumed that it was somehow a photo of me — which is why I reacted in the way that I did,” she explained. I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me.”

“I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life,” she concluded.

Kenya Moore says her invitation to the reunion was rescinded

Moore eventually apologized for her role in the drama. While appearing on Tamron Hall in November, she explained that the pictures she displayed were “in poor taste.”

In a later YouTube video, she blamed production for not protecting her after Eady was overheard on camera talking about getting a pistol out of her trunk following an argument with Eady. Moore was suspended and eventually didn’t return. She says she was used as a scapegoat in the ordeal, and said she was eventually not allowed to participate in the reunion overall when her invite was rescinded.

Now, in a new statement to X, Moore spoke about her absence, writing, “I’m disappointed to not be a part of the #RHOA 16 reunion taping today,” Kenya wrote via X on Thursday. “Please know I take full accountability for my actions and deeply apologize to all those affected including Brittney, the cast, crew, guests and viewers.”

However, she hinted at being on Bravo in the near future, writing, “I look forward to seeing you all back on Bravo soon.”