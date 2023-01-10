Jackie Christie can beef with anyone, even her own family. In a recent episode of VH1’s Basketball Wives, things came to a head between her and her daughter, Chantel Christie, as well as Brittany Renner.

On a cast trip to Las Vegas to celebrate co-star Evelyn Lozada’s birthday, Chantel got into a verbal spat with Brandi Maxiell. She became irritated that her mother, Jackie, didn’t defend her enough. In fact, Jackie encouraged the two women to talk and make amends, despite Chantel’s opposition.

As Chantel continued to make it clear that she didn’t want to speak with Maxiell, Renner interjected, causing Jackie to become irate. Chantel made it clear that she was on Renner’s side, as the two women have formed a close friendship.

Brittany Renner and Jackie Christie nearly come to blows

“How many drinks have you had?” Renner asks Jackie.

Brittany’s not letting anyone play with Chantel’s name — not even Jackie. 👀



Find out where things go from here in a new episode of #BasketballWives TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/dVCUqb76zr — VH1 (@VH1) June 16, 2025

There's a lot going on here. 😅 Brittany is triggered by Jackie's relationship with Chantel, Chantel is reflecting on her interactions with Jackie, and Jackie is rocking with Brittany more than ever. Whew, let's unpack. #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/mILAiDWU0l — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) June 20, 2025

“I had this water, baby. How many have you had under your hijab?” Jackie snarks back, referring to Renner’s Muslim religion.

“What are you bringing up my hijab for?” Renner asks.

“I’m saying what I’m ******* saying. That’s what I’m doing,” Jackie shot back.

The two women nearly come to blows, with security having to hold them both back.

At one point, Jackie, 55, jumps over a couch. Chantel is visibly and audibly mortified by her mother’s behavior. She threatens to call her father Doug, Jackie’s husband, which Jackie asks her not to do.

Jackie and Chantel’s strained family history resurfaces

Jackie and Chantel’s relationship has been contentious. Chantel has hinted at growing up in an abusive and emotionally manipulative household, with her mother as the head and her father being her safety net. At the start of the season, Chantel made it known that her mother hadn’t met her husband or nearly 1-year-old son.

Jackie is also estranged from her other two children. The other women on the show don’t touch the topic of Jackie and Chantel’s relationship but find it strange.

Fans react to Jackie Christie and Brittany Renner’s clash

Viewers of the show had mixed reactions, with some agreeing with Jackie, and others agreeing with Renner. Some even said there were positives and negatives about Chantel being involved as well.

Check out the reactions below:

Chantel wants Jackie to defend her meanwhile she’s letting Brittany talk crazy about her mother #Basketballwives pic.twitter.com/ORMdGIiGNS — DON’T CARE 🤎 (@leesogolden) June 17, 2025

Brittany… stay out of it. Jackie is not ur mom, her relationship with her daughter is not to be compared to ur relationship with her own mother. #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/zQXkCtaDSM — Cole (@nichole61322115) June 17, 2025

As much as Jackie’s daughter wants to make it seem like Brittney was standing up for her, that was not true. Brittney made it personally because she said Jackie reminds her of her mother. So she saw this as a way to spazz on her mother through Jackie. #basketballwives pic.twitter.com/YVt8IQzEiC — ᴀʙᴇʟ’ꜱ ᴛʜɪᴄᴄ ᴛʜɪɢʜᴇᴅ ɴɪɢʜᴛᴍᴀʀᴇ• ﾒ𝟢 (@Abels_Advocate) June 17, 2025

Oop! I hate to say it Jackie got Brittany ass. Talking bout how many drinks have you had… flipped back on her how many drinks under your hijab LMAOOO oh lawd! Jackie gon take it to hell every time #Basketballwives pic.twitter.com/gaLpduV8GK — Jas 🌻 (@soPOSH_) June 17, 2025