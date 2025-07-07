Netflix’s latest reality music competition, Building the Band, is striking all the right chords with viewers. Bringing together talented solo singers to form dynamic bands, the show blends blind auditions, in-depth mentoring and electrifying performances to create a new generation of pop supergroups. With AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame leading the way as host, and the posthumous appearance of One Direction’s Liam Payne, offering closure to his beloved fans. From standout performances to emotional journeys, here’s everything you need to know about Building the Band – including the bands formed, the potential for a second season and how the show honors Payne’s legacy as a creative.

Who is the host of ‘Building the Band’ on Netflix?

The host of Building the Band, the new Netflix reality music competition, is AJ McLean, best known as a member of the Backstreet Boys. McLean steps into the role of a guiding “big brother” figure, using his extensive experience in one of the most successful boy bands ever to support contestants as they navigate forming vocal groups, initially through audio-only blind auditions and eventually in-person performances.

In a preview at Netflix’s Tudum event, McLean emphasized the show’s innovative format. “Today’s most talented singers in the world will audition for each other and choose their own bandmates before ever seeing them… This show is all about one word: chemistry.”

What is Liam Payne’s role on the show?

Liam Payne appears on Building the Band as a guest judge and mentor. Despite his tragic death in October 2024, he completed filming before his passing, and Netflix proceeded with the show, backed by his family’s consent to honor his final project.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Nicole Scherzinger talked about Payne’s involvement with the show and how she’s excited for fans to see him again through the series. “He’s with us in spirit,” she said. “I know how proud he was of this show and I know the joy that he got from doing [it]. I feel like we are honoring him with this show, and that is such a beautiful thing. I’m so excited for people to see him in his highest light, giving back.”

Who are the other judges of ‘Building the Band’?

Alongside the late Liam Payne, two other music icons serve as judges and mentors, helping guide the contestants as they form new vocal groups. Nicole Scherzinger, iconic frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls, brings her performance expertise and industry insight as both a judge and mentor.

Additionally, Grammy-winning former Destiny’s Child member offers her experience and sharp eye for talent to help shape the next generation of stars. In an interview with People, Rowland shared how upset she was that Building the Band was “not her idea,” comparing it to the likes of the streamer’s hit, Love Is Blind.

“[All of the judges] are using their senses the same way they do in Love Is Blind. You don’t know what’s going to happen, but isn’t that anything in life?” she said. ” Anything in life is sometimes daring and risky, comes out great or it can come out terrible. I’m just really delighted to be on board.”

What prize is promised to the winning brand?

After one of the groups is announced as the winner, they receive a $500,000 cash prize, which is split evenly among all members. The winners are free to use the money however they wish and are not required to sign with any specific label or management team afterward.

How were songs chosen for the brands to sing?

The team behind the show had about 400 songs to choose from. In an interview with Netflix’s publication Tudum, executive producer Cat Lawson offered insight into the process. “We cleared a whole batch of songs across different genres to suit a wide range of singers. Then, when we meet the singers and get to know them a bit more, we ask: Who do you love? What are your favorite songs? What’s your genre? If you could liken yourself to an artist, who would it be? Is there a song in the world that you love more than anything? If it’s on the list, we go there.’”

What did the process look like for the bands to form?

The process of forming the groups was quite extensive. Out of 150 singers who auditioned in Los Angeles, 50 were selected to proceed. These singers then spent six days performing blind audition style for one another, aiming to form groups that naturally mesh together.

“The first couple of days are just listening – you’ve got 50 songs to hear, so there’s a bit of a process there,” executive producer Lawson told Tudum. “Then we start having one-on-one chats, then three-way chats, then four-way chats. And in between, we had other conversations that didn’t lead anywhere.”

Each singer had the opportunity to give 10 likes for any performance they heard during the blind booth audition phase, in order for them to be pushed to the next phase, they would have to receive a total of at least five likes from the other singers. Lawson expressed that this whole voting system was carefully thought out for the show.

“It’s actually using quite a lot of game show technology to run data and get results,” the executive producer explained. “Those results showed how many likes would ensure the competition wouldn’t lose too many or too few participants in the sound booth phase. We can’t carry [every singer] the entire way. So yeah, trust in the data.”

What bands were formed during the show?

Once the groups were finally formed, they took to the big stage to perform in front of celebrity judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland and a studio audience. Here’s an overview of season one’s Building the Band groups.

SZN4: Donzell, Aaliyah, Cameron & Katie

Type : Mixed group



: Mixed group Song performed : “Too Sweet” by Hozier



: “Too Sweet” by Hozier Known for: Having the “the perfect ingredients,” as explained by Nicole Scherzinger.

Soulidified: Landon, Shade, Malik & Bradley

Type : Boy band



: Boy band Song performed : “Finesse” by Bruno Mars



: “Finesse” by Bruno Mars Known for: Having instant stage chemistry, Nicole said they “fit really well together.”



3Quency: Nori, Wennely & Brianna

Type : Girl trio



: Girl trio Song performed : “Levitating” by Dua Lipa



: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa Known for: Tight harmonies and strong group dynamics.

Midnight ‘Til Morning: Zach, Mason, Conor & Shane

Type : Boy band



: Boy band Song performed : “Higher Power” by Coldplay



: “Higher Power” by Coldplay Known for: Their instant camaraderie and performance synergy.



Siren Society: Jenna, Autumn, Noriella & Erica

Type : Girl group



: Girl group Song performed : “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo



: “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo Known for: Being a unified quartet praised for seamless harmonies and supportive energy.

Sweet Seduction: Alison, Haley & Elise

Type : Girl group



: Girl group Song performed : “Into You” by Ariana Grande



: “Into You” by Ariana Grande Known for: Their combined “lead-singer energy,” which brought both power and personality to the booth.

As of now, Netflix has not officially renewed Building the Band for a second season. Given its current popularity, its possible more young hopefuls could be given the chance to audition for upcoming episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are there of Building the Band?

The first (and current) season of Building the Band on Netflix consists of 10 episodes.

How many seasons did Making the Band have?

The reality series Making the Band aired for a total of 12 seasons from 2000 to 2009, spanning four distinct iterations. In total, the show produced 142 episodes.

Which cast member of Building the Band was almost a KATSEYE member?

Karlee Tanaka, known as Karlee, previously competed on Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, making it all the way to episode seven before being eliminated. She later appeared on Building the Band, where she competed in episode four but did not make it into a final group.