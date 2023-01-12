Daniel Dae Kim is fighting for his life with his assassin daughter in tow in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series, Butterfly.

Based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel series by Arash Amel, Kim stars in Butterfly as a former US agent now living in South Korea. He realizes his life is under threat right as he reconnects with his long-lost daughter, who has now been trained the art of combat. The series also stars Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo and Louis Landau.

What is ‘Butterfly’ about?

According to the official description:

Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for.

Who else stars in the series?

The series also stars a supporting cast including Money Heist: Joint Economic Area‘s Kim Ji-hoon and Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo, as well as Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulyake and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa guest starring.

The Mentalist and Gotham writer/producer Ken Woodruff serves as showrunner and co-creator with novelist Steph Cha. Both Woodruff and cha executive produce with Kim and John Cheng for 3AD, BOOM! Studios’ Stephen Christy and Ross Richie, Amel for The Amel Company and BOOM! Studios’ Adam Yoelin serving as co-executive producer. Kitao Sakurai directs the first two episodes.

When does ‘Butterfly’ premiere on Prime Video?

Butterfly comes to Prime Video on Aug. 13. Check out the trailer below.