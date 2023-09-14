The Marvel Cinematic Universe is steadily expanding and fans have been eagerly anticipating the official reveal of the “new” hero. With the release of the latest movie produced by Nate Moore and directed by Julius Onah, their wait is finally over. Captain America: Brave New World was released on Feb. 14, 2025 and is only available in theaters for now. Fans who prefer to stream at home can expect the movie to possibly be released on Disney+ around May.

While some may miss the previous leader of the Avengers, Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans), the title of the newest film is very appropriate. Fans are entering a new world with Anthony Mackie at the forefront as Sam Wilson, the newly appointed Captain America. So far, Brave New World has received mixed reviews which likely is due to the freshness of the new cast and the ending, which you can read all about below.

‘Brave New World’ Marks the Beginning of a New Era

To understand what happened in the new Captain America film, it’s important to go back to the character’s roots. Marvel film fanatics very well know how Avengers: Endgame concluded. In a bitter sweet scene, Steve Rogers hands off his shield to Sam Wilson with the simple words, “Try it on.” This gentle nudge is returned with Sam’s reply, “I’ll do my best,” marking the beginning of his succession as the beloved hero.

Captain America: Brave New World is the first movie in which Sam leads the crew, and it ushers in the next phase of the MCU with an exciting, action-packed plot line with all the features of a political conspiracy thriller. There are plenty of Marvel Easter eggs for longtime fans but casual watchers won’t have a problem understanding how characters relate to each other either.

Sam Wilson Settles Into Captain America’s Super Suit

In the movie, Sam has settled into Captain America’s super suit, but is still navigating the responsibility that comes with the title. He has an Air Force headquarters but the world is still dealing with the impact of the Blip from Thanos’ snap, so his role in helping with that is something he is unsure of. Viewers are introduced to a new American President, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) and a somewhat messy political landscape. The movie follows Cap being assigned a special mission placing him in the middle of an international incident fueled by a nefarious mastermind.

A big plot point of Brave New World is when Samuel Sterns is reintroduced to the MCU. Tim Blake reprises his role as Sterns from The Incredible Hulk movie from 2008. He is still the same genius in cellular biology who betrayed Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) by multiplying and using samples of his gamma irradiated blood. As shown in a cliff hanger in the Hulk movie, Sterns’ head wound in the aftermath of a scuffle was exposed to Banner’s blood. He appears in Brave New World visibly disfigured which nods to his comic book character, The Leader. As it turns out, Sterns was apprehended for his use of The Hulk’s blood to create the Abomination (Tim Roth).

The Twist Marvel Fans Didn’t See Coming

During his secret imprisonment, it is revealed that the exposure to Banner’s blood gained Sterns increased intelligence. In an attempt to save his own life, President Ross makes a deal with him; if Sterns saves him from his fatal heart condition he will grant him a full pardon. In response, Sterns develops a pill that keeps Ross alive. Since fans last saw him, Sterns also discovers an ability to predict detailed outcome probabilities which Ross takes advantage of for his career in politics. Later on, Ross slyly reneges on his deal with Sterns and decides to instead create weaponry.

Then, another Marvel film plot is brought into the movie. Sterns plans to get his revenge on Ross by using the adamantium found in the calcified remains of the Celestial. This is introduced in the Eternals (2021) and sets up a more challenging situation for Cap. It sparks a war between the USA and formerly allied countries. The conflict grows as everyone wants to get their hands on it. Unfortunately for Sterns, Captain America intervenes on his staged theft of the Celestial. He comes to the rescue and diffuses the situation. But Captain America’s intervention only makes things worse as Sterns’ efforts to undermine the President don’t stop there.

President Ross’ Destructive Rampage

It is only revealed later in Brave New World that the pills Sterns has been giving President Ross contain gamma radiation; ultimately, POTUS is triggered by stress in a press conference. This unfolds similarly to his gamma radiated successors turned monsters – during a highly damaging rampage as a big “Red Hulk,” he destroys the White House and heads out on a rage parade across the Capitol. In an awesome action sequence, Captain America goes toe to toe with Ross. Eventually, in Cap’s calm and collected way, he talks Ross down from his gamma induced rampage. After his plan fails, Sterns turns himself in. President Ross is removed from office and imprisoned at the Raft alongside Sterns at the end of the film.

What Does the Ending of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Mean?

Viewers may be confused with Captain America: Brave New World ‘s ending, as much happens throughout the movie. Much of the plot focuses more on The Incredible Hulk than what fans might have expected. There aren’t many connections to previous Captain America movies in this seemingly hodge podge culmination of storylines and character connections. But that may just be the genius of it – Marvel is gearing up for the release of many other movies in upcoming years.

In the classic post-credits scene, Cap visits Sterns in prison. This establishes him as a new MCU villain to watch out for. Even though Sterns is defeated, this ending is significant for the set up of other movies; he seemingly has other plans in motion or at least knows something no one else does. He alludes to a far greater threat, “the others” which come from another world. These threats will most likely be introduced in Marvel movies to be released in the future. Fans can get excited for the plot line to be continued in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In addition to this, the ending has established plenty of possibilities for Harrison Ford’s character. There is still a chance that Ross could transform again since he is reliant on the gamma radiated pills to keep him alive. While Sterns and Ross turn out to be the two central villains in Brave New World, there may be a near cinematic future in which Sterns’ knowledge and Ross’ strength are needed to aid the Avengers.