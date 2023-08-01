MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, which recently returned for the back of half of its third season, is having some success in ratings.

Per MTV, the Season 3B premiere delivered the show’s “best share ever for the series and scoring double digit growth from the S3A premiere on rating and share.” The network states that the rating is up “+33% (0.452 vs. 0.341) vs. S3A premiere” and the share is up “+27% (3.24 vs. 2.55) vs. S3A premiere.”

What is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ about?

The series follows actress and reality TV icon Tami Roman “as she teams up with relationship expert Coach Ken Canion and her stellar investigation team to help suspicious lovers expose their unfaithful partners. Each week, a different relationship is put to the ultimate test. Once the truth is out, the suspicious lover is then faced with a difficult choice: join forces with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in a dramatic undercover operation.”

When does ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ air on MTV?

Season 3B bowed on April 15, and new episodes air Tuesdays on MTV.

The series is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Jamail Shelton, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media. Tami Roman produces the show. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers with supervising producer Jarrad Galano for MTV. Sara Finney serves as executive in charge for MTV.