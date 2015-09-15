Sony Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Bad Bunny and more.

The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Charlie Huston, is also based on the book by Huston. The film also stars Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane.

What is ‘Caught Stealing’ about?

Here’s the film’s description:

Hank Thompson (AButler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride to life,” Aronofsky said in a statement at the time of Butler’s casting. “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.”

His last film, The Whale, garnered several award nominations and earned Brendan Fraser the Oscar for Best Actor in 2023.

When does ‘Caught Stealing’ hit theaters?

Producers for the film are Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden, Ari Handel and Aronofsky. Executive producers are Huston and Ann Ruark.

Watch the trailer below. The film hits theaters on Aug. 29.