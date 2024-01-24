Even if you’re not someone who enjoys keeping up with the lives of the rich and famous, social media has made it virtually impossible to not learn about which celebrities are hooking up or which teams are dominating in the world of sports. In fact, thanks to the internet age, it’s easier than ever before to learn new information about famous people you’ve ever met, such as the names of all 12 of Nick Cannon‘s children and stats about the most-followed people on Instagram and TikTok. The next time you’re enjoying a game night with your friends, try out some of these celebrity trivia questions to see who amongst you has the best pop culture knowledge.

We have three categories for you to explore: movies/TV, music and culture. If you’re a total trivia buff, you’ll also want to check out our lists curated for people who are chronically online, those who grew up in the 90s and our ultimate list of Black History questions.

Celebrity Trivia Questions About Movies/TV

Question: Who was the most recent Black actor to achieve EGOT status?

Answer: Viola Davis, who won a Grammy in 2023. Since then, Elton John has also joined the club.

Question: Which two musical divas spent their entire time as judges on American Idol feuding?

Answer: Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

Question: What was Raven-Symoné’s last name in That’s So Raven?

Answer: Baxter.

Question:Which season of RuPaul’s Drag Race did Bob the Drag Queen win?

Answer: Eight.

Question: When is Mean Girls day?

Answer: October 3rd.

Question: Who is responsible for voicing both Darth Vader and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King?

Answer: James Earl Jones.

Question: Which childhood classic won the Oscars’ first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Film?

Answer: Shrek.

Question: What character did Meghan Markle play on Suits before marrying into the Royal Family?

Answer: Rachel Zane.

Question: This Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was in prison for fraud for 11 months:

Answer: Teresa Giudice.

Question: In which movie did Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson land his first lead role?

Answer: The Scorpion King.

Question: What’s the alternate universe in Netflix’s Stranger Things called?

Answer: The Upside Down.

Question: Name Jordan Peele’s three feature films:

Answer: Get Out, Us and Nope

Question: Which movie won Halle Berry her Best Lead Actress Oscar, making her the first Black woman in history with the accolade?

Answer: Monster’s Ball

Question: When is Star Wars day?

Answer: May 4th.

Question: The first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was:

Answer: Garcelle Beauvais.

Question: Which Disney Channel franchise were Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez the main characters of?

Answer: High School Musical.

Question: Who was the first Black woman to host the Oscars?

Answer: Whoopi Goldberg.

Question: Name all the actors named Chris who’ve starred in a Marvel movie:

Answer: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

Explore Our Music-Related Celebrity Trivia Questions

Question: Which EGOT holder was eliminated from American Idol before her acting career took off?

Answer: Jennifer Hudson, who was on the reality show in 2004 before appearing in Dreamgirls in 2005.

Question: What hilarious nickname did Lizzo’s fanbase craft for themselves?

Answer: The Lizzbians.

Question: Who is the King of Pop and what’s his most famous dance move?

Answer: Michael Jackson and his moon walk.

Question: DJ Big Driis is the musical alter ego of this British actor:

Answer: Idris Elba.

Question: This R&B icon was the first winner of The Masked Singer:

Answer T-Pain.

Question: Which singer is the most Grammy-nominated of all time?

Answer: Beyoncé, with 88 nods.

Question: Who came up with the fire choreography for the viral “Renegade” dance on TikTok?

Answer: Jalaiah Harmon.

Question: What was Mark Wahlberg’s stage name during his rap career?

Answer: Marky Mark.

Question: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” appears in which 1992 movie?

Answer: The Bodyguard.

Question: Which femcee do we have to thank for Hot Girl Summer?

Answer: Megan Thee Stallion.

Question: What is The Weeknd’s real name?

Answer: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Question: How many solo albums did Lauryn Hill release?

Answer: Just one, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Question: Prince’s backing band was known as:

Answer: The Revolution.

Question: Which of Beyoncé’s albums launched her solo career?

Answer: Dangerously In Love.

Question: This singer recently became the first Black woman with a sole songwriting credit on a No. 1 country hit:

Answer: Tracy Chapman.

How Much Do You Know about Hollywood Culture?

Question: After these two celebs hooked up, the word “entanglement” was all over the internet:

Answer: Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina.

Question: Which Black content creator has been the most-followed on TikTok since 2023?

Answer: 23-year-old Khaby Lame, who has over 160M.

Question: Name all of the Kardashian-Jenner children:

Answer: Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky (Kourtney), North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm (Kim), True, Tatum (Khloé), Dream (Rob), Stormi and Aire (Kylie).

Question: When did the late OJ Simpson’s murder trial take place?

Answer: 1994 to 1995, eleven months total.

Question: Which professional athlete is the most followed person on Instagram?

Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Question: What did Michelle Obama call her 2018 memoir?

Answer: Becoming.

Question: Which celebrity couple’s divorce popularized the phrase “conscious uncoupling”?

Answer: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Question: Name all of Nick Cannon’s 12 children:

Answer: Moroccan and Monroe (Mariah Carey), Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah (Brittany Bell), Zion and Zillion, Beautiful Zeppelin (Abby De La Rosa), Zen, Halo Mari (Alyssa Scott), Legendary Love (Bre Tiesi), Onyx Ice (LaNisha Cole).

Question: These two rappers were sued by Conde Nast for putting themselves on a fake Vogue magazine cover to promote their joint album:

Answer: Drake and 21 Savage.

Question: What country was Rihanna born in?

Answer: Barbados.

Question: Who is Oprah Winfrey’s closest friend?

Answer: Gayle King.

Question: Name the founder of each of these celebrity makeup brands: Fenty Beauty, Haus Labs, Rare Beauty and R.E.M Beauty.

Answer: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, respectively.

Question: Which American fashion designer is best-known for his stunning collaborations with Cher?

Answer: Bob Mackie.

Question: What tragic group are Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin all members of?

Answer: The 27 Club.

Question: How many days were Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries married?

Answer: Just 72.