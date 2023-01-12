Chris Rock’s first feature film at A24 is filling out its starry cast with Daniel Kaluuya and more.

The currently untitled film will also star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role, Rock, Anna Kendrick and Adam Driver. Rock is also the screenwriter.

Eleazar will play a character named Misty Green, described by Deadline as “a gifted actress with a derailed career until someone from her past offers her a chance at a comeback.” That’s currently all anyone knows about the film; the remaining cast’s characters are being kept close to the chest.

Things have changed from what we previously knew about the film

Deadline had written about the film back in 2024, when the film was under MACRO, Confluential and Neon. Back then, the film was described by sources as “a contemporary tale of Hollywood excess and inequality,” and it was titled Misty Greene.

At the time, the film was described as following Misty, “who is an undeniably talented actress, but her vices have derailed every attempt to revitalize her career. Her best opportunity in ages arrives in the form of Jordan (Rock), a film director with the perfect role for her–were it not for their contentious past.”

It’s not clear when or why the change from Macro, Confluential and Neon to A24 happened.

Where is production on the new Chris rock movie taking place?

Production is currently taking place in Los Angeles.

Rock will produce with Peter Rice and David Worthen Brooks. Nelson George, Shaum Sengupta and Miles Alva serve as executive producers.