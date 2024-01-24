In 2023, we were introduced to Nadia Sinh – a badass agent played by Priyanka Chopra opposite Richard Madden, who brings her partner Mason Kane to life in Citadel. The duo left audiences impressed with the first six episodes, and while they’re eager to see more, the streamer has kept the story going with spinoff projects like Citadel: Diana and more recently, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The latter arrived on Prime Video earlier this month, giving an action-packed reveal as to how Nadia’s family first got involved in the world of undercover espionage. The new arrival is also only six episodes long, but there’s a lot to unpack in that time. Keep reading for our full analysis of Citadel: Honey Bunny‘s ending, plus details on what’s next up for the franchise!

New Prime Video Series Introduces Us to Nadia Before ‘Citadel’

It’s important to note that Citadel: Honey Bunny jumps between two timelines. The first is in 1992, when “Honey” Raj is ready to give up on her dreams of acting when her stuntman friend “Bunny” Gambhir offers her an “acting” job. Little does she know, unny is part of a secret agency known as The Foundation with his friends Ludo and Chako; the job he’s asked for Honey’s help with is obtaining a lead to retrieve a tracking device known as the Armanda. While she almost loses her life along the way, the young woman is intrigued by Bunny and his friends, begging them to make her an agent alongside her.

As she learns more about The Foundation, Honey finds herself questioning the leader, Baba – particularly during Operation Belgrade, when she’s asked to obtain the Armada from a professor named Dr. Raghu. Baba instructs Bunny to kill the doctor, but Honey isn’t on board. Instead, she leaks Baba’s location to the rival Citadel agency, leaving her branded as a traitor. Honey escapes, but not before revealing to Bunny that she’s pregnant and running off with the Armada. To her lover’s despair, Honey seems to be killed in a car crash while Baba is arrested. Afterward, Bunny cuts ties with The Foundation.

Citadel: Honey Bunny then cuts to 2000, when Honey and her daughter Nadia are alive and well living a quiet life. This peace is destroyed when dangerous men beginning hunting Honey, putting her daughter at risk. Bunny, who’s settled down in Bucharest, gets word of the situation and makes it his mission to save them. It’s later revealed that Baba has ordered the attack on Honey in hopes of achieving the Armada – even all these years later. The mother and daughter duo keep safe by going into hiding, meanwhile Bunny reconnects with old pals Chacko and Ludo to reconcile his family.

Exploring Baba’s Beef With Citadel

During their time with The Foundation, Bunny, Ludo and Chacko felt empowered in the work they were doing. Watching Honey arrange Baba’s capture by the Citadel tarnished their view of her, but it’s unclear if they know why Baba hates his rival organization so much. Viewers learn that The Foundation leader was once a member of Citadel alongside India’s current head, Zooni and her late husband, Rinzy. Baba and Rinzy were essentially brothers, staying vigilant against blindly following orders from the Citadel. Once the agency caught on to them, the men were sent on a suicide mission, killing the latter in action. Zooni long thought Baba was responsible for Rinzy’s death, but now has the opportunity to reveal the truth to her after being captured.

Upon hacking the Citadel database, Ludo learns that the organization’s mole is Zooni, who felt compelled to betray her workplace after learning what happened with Rinzy. She let Baba out of custody so he could fulfill his master plan and retrieve the Armada, but when Honey learns what’s transpired, she shares the news with Citadel agent Shaan. He puts Zooni in custody at HQ, but that’s not enough to stop rival orders already put into action.

KD’s Jealousy Motivates Him To Attack Bunny

More motivated than ever to protect his loved ones, Bunny finds Baba at an orphanage and confronts his boss. Rather than killing Baba, Bunny destroys the Armada, leaving the former with no reason to kill Honey and Nadia or no apparent reason to continue leading The Foundation. Just when it seems like it’s over for the organization, Baba’s ruthless mentee, KD steps in to take matters into his own hands. At this point in Citadel: Honey Bunny, it’s a race to the final destination as Bunny rushes to his co-parent’s former childhood home, where an army of KD’s men are heading to ambush them.

Honey and Bunny separate to protect themselves and Nadia, the latter taking KD along with him. After an intense fight, KD confesses he’s long been jealous of Bunny, who Baba considered the best. In the end, the last-minute rebel lets Bunny free so he can save Honey and Nadia; in their home they hear the sounds of cars rushing toward them, but the screen fades to black, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’?

As Collider notes, there’s a lot left unanswered by the time credits roll on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Besides what’s next for Nadia and her parents, audiences want to know the fate of Chacko and Ludo, who were set to be attacked by KD’s men as well. Following Zooni’s arrest, the future of Citadel India remains unknown, as does the exact status of Honey and Bunny’s relationship. While they reconnected after years apart, all the violence and drama hasn’t given them a fair opportunity to discuss their feelings or how they plan to raise their daughter. Speaking of Nadia, we could see her beginnings with the agency play out in upcoming seasons, should the international project earn a renewal!