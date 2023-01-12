Ralph Macchio is excited for fans to see how Cobra Kai wraps up his character Daniel LaRusso and longtime rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)’s epic stories for the series.

Light spoilers for the final episode of Cobra Kai Season 6 below:

“I think what the writers have done and what we set out to do is land this series with all the feels of the original Karate Kid film,” he said to Trey Mangum, Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor, in our recent cast interview. “It feels like that, at least to me. It has those moments where [you] get the goosebump moments and you have the tears, the cheers and all the feels that made the great ’80s movies, so it feels good.”

“It feels like the character of Daniel LaRusso lands in a way where his goodness, just like Johnny’s goodness, comes up,” he continued. “It feels honest and on our own terms to kind of close this chapter in the grand Karate Kid universe the right way and I’m excited for the fans to see it. I wish it was in communal theaters because I want to see everybody jump out of their chairs at the right moments.” Macchio, of course, will be back for the upcoming film, Karate Kid: Legends, which shares continuity with both Cobra Kai and the films.

Co-creator Josh Heald also said that the series’ final arc, showing Johnny’s “full circle” moment as the Cobra Kai sensei, has been in the making since the beginning of the series.

“Before we even put pen to paper for that first episode of the first season, we had this idea in our heads in terms of where Johnny’s story is going and Johnny’s finding his way back to Cobra Kai in the series,” he said. “It’s not for the right reasons in the beginning, and he doesn’t really fully confront those reasons until he has to go through this gauntlet of confronting his past, both in regards to his family, his sensei and everything in between. And it’s only after this Odyssean-like journey that he’s able to wield the power of Cobra Kai in a way that he’s strong enough to handle. That was a story that we wanted to tell that felt organic to his journey.”

Watch the full interviews with the cast above. The third and final part to Cobra Kai‘s sixth season is now streaming on Netflix.