The first episode of Yellowstone spinoff 1923 Season 2 on Paramount+ honored a late cast member who passed away in 2024.

Cole Brings Plenty, who was 27, died in April 2024. He played the character of Pete Plenty Clouds in Season 1 of the series.

The Season 2 premiere featured an “In Memoriam” photo of Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty.

Before his body was found, the actor and activist was reported missing after being sought by the Lawrence, Kansas, police department in connection with domestic violence allegations. Both Mo Brings Plenty and Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser were among those advocating for his safe return.

Additional details on Cole Brings Plenty’s death

Brings Plenty was reported missing after failing to show up for a scheduled Zoom meeting with his agent, USA Today reported. Police did not believe foul play was involved, but his family has been critical of the investigation. Authorities stated they had probable cause for his arrest while searching for him. As of November 2024, the affidavit supporting his arrest warrant remains sealed.

His father, Joe Brings Plenty Sr., addressed the ongoing concerns in November, saying the family is “fighting to find out” what happened. “My boy, we have some work to do,” he said at the Red Nation Film Festival, according to The Los Angeles Times. “We want a full investigation done, a fair investigation, to find out what happened with Cole.”

The family also criticized “Lawrence police’s early decision to treat the actor primarily as a criminal fugitive rather than a person in crisis or potential victim — which ‘put a big target on him,'” per The Los Angeles Times.

Who plays Pete in ‘1923’ Season 2?

The character of Pete, who was already set for a bigger role in the second season, is the son of Hank (Michael Greyeyes), a Crow man who knows of Teonna (Aminah Nieves)’s family and helps her.

In Season 2, Pete—who is now on the run with Teonna and her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears)—is portrayed by Jeremy Gauna.