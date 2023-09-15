Cory Hardrict is on a mission to make every one of his characters a relatable human being. His latest role as Solo in Die Like a Man is an example of that.

As a ruthless gang father figure to a conflicted teen named Teddy (Miguel Angel Garcia), Hardrict’s haunting restraint in his performance adds a menacing layer to a character that’s still deeply human. Ensuring that at least one person watching can relate to his role has always been his guiding force.

What is ‘Die Like a Man’ about?

According to its official description, “Die Like a Man is a gripping LA drama set against the backdrop of gang violence and a gentrifying West Los Angeles neighborhood scarred by decades of gang violence. The story follows a single mother struggling to steer her teenage son away from a veteran gangster who’s become his father figure. The film explores masculinity, rites of passage, and the realities of the impact of gentrification on LA communities today.”

Not only is Hardrict the star of the film, but he also serves as an executive producer alongside director Eric Nazarian.

Hardrict told Blavity’s Shadow and Act that he tries to make all the characters he portrays relatable. “I do all my roles for people to say, ‘I know somebody like him,’” he said. “Whether that’s a brother, a cousin, uncle, father figure, father, grandfather, I always come from that point and say, ‘Can I make that person say, ‘I know somebody like this from my everyday life,’ you know?’” He added that once that’s done, he can capture the audience and be of service to the character.

“Then, I bring a lot of my qualities as well, from what I know, and from growing up in Chicago…living a lot of life, not that I’ve lived this life, but just being around it and seeing it, I try to put it on film,” he said.

“I got to make sure all my characters are true,” he continued. “And I love playing masculine characters. That’s fear, that’s intimidating, that’s also dangerous. I have fun playing something dangerous, because I want to take people there through the film experience, and give them something to say, ‘Wait, did he just do that?’ Or sometimes they’ll laugh at something that’s dramatic because they believe it. You know what I’m saying? Like, I always want to give them that experience from my character, and it’s something about these villain characters I really, really enjoy playing, but I think a romantic comedy is next for me. I gotta switch it up a little bit.”

How the film is a cautionary tale

In a story centered on gang violence, gentrification and more, Hardrict’s biggest hope is that young Black and brown boys watching the film reflect on the long-term impact of their decisions.

“Think about your decisions,” he said. “A lot of teenagers move off emotions. We all have done that, and sometimes those emotions can cost you your life or can cost you the next 30 or 50 years in prison. So let’s learn to think things through more.”

Hardrict also emphasized the importance of talking to someone and listening to parental figures and others in the family support system. He mentioned the movie “shows you that with the wrong, misguided information from someone who’s really not here to help you, but out to hurt you, it can be a detriment to your life.”

He continued, “I would say that I would want people to take the turn the other cheek approach, and knowing that there’s repercussions and consequences for everything you do in this world, whether that’s good or bad. So if you make bad decisions, or you listen to somebody who’s leading down the wrong path, it’s only two ways that ends up: jail or death. We don’t want that for the youth. So, hopefully, this movie can help — help put them on the path with their decision-making.”

Cory Hardrict’s advice to his younger self

With more than 20 years in the game, Hardrict continues to evolve — not just in his craft but also as a man and a father of two.

His advice to his younger self? “You don’t have to rush so much,” Hardrict said. “Sometimes you feel like, ‘Well, I’ve been in this game about 30 years now… you know like, when is the time?’ But the time is you’re living in it; embrace the moment, and know that everyone’s journeys and paths is different…in life and this entertainment business, and you can’t get caught up on what you’re doing, far as like what you’re not doing or where you’re not at, or where you think you should be at. You’re right where God has you. He’s in control. So continue to enjoy the process. Do the work, and God will take care of the outcome.”

Die Like a Man is now available on digital and on-demand.