Daveed Diggs is slated to add another show to his resume.

After appearing in project on the small screen in The Good Lord Bird, Snowpiercer and Blindspotting, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor is set to join the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Boys as a series regular. His character details are being kept under wraps.

Here’s the official description:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys continue on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The fourth season of the series starred Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti, along with newcomers Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The fifth and final season of The Boys is expected to air sometime in 2026.