Deb Antney is not letting anyone humiliate her in the exclusive clip from the July 17 season finale of We TV‘s Deb’s House.

The series follows music mogul Antney as she looks for the next female rap superstar.

The exclusive clip shows Antney as she listens to new songs from up-and-coming artists. But she’s not impressed with what she’s hearing.

Here’s more about Deb’s House:

In Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.”

The season finale airs Friday at 9/8c.