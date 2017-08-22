Tubi has set a new talk show, We Got Time Today, which will be hosted by sports star and coach Deion Sanders and media personality Rocsi Diaz.

Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced series will drop its first episode in November and will drop episodes weekly on Tuesdays.

Here’s the official synopsis of the show:

We Got Time Today takes viewers on a lively journey through the realms of news, culture, entertainment and sports, all through the lens of Sanders’ larger than life energy and complemented Diaz’s equally authentic personality. Each episode promises a dynamic discussion, coupled with intimate interviews with culturally relevant trendsetters and celebrity guests.

In addition to the hosts’ expert insight, the show will feature vibrant segments and playful games that will keep each episode fresh and engaging. With its timely and topical approach, viewers can expect lively debates, heartfelt advice and candid conversations, making We Got Time Today a must-watch for fans of all genres.

“I’m stepping into the studio to have real conversations with people from ALL walks of life,” said Sanders. “This show is about tapping into the culture. We’re going to laugh, debate and inspire and most importantly, we got time to talk life into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for THE Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a big fan of for a long time now.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to co-host this new talk show with such a legend,” Diaz said. “Deion and I definitely have unique POV’s that we’re excited to bring to the table when we interview guests and engage with audiences. I can’t wait to explore everything and have real, authentic conversations that the culture is missing, from fun to serious and like Deion said, you can count on us to keep it 100.”

“We are excited to partner with Tubi to bring such an exciting new show to viewers,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon & Madison Merritt, Executive Producers, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “With the dynamic pairing of Deion and Rocsi and captivating conversations with incredible guests, the series will no doubt be one the audience will enjoy.”

“At Tubi, we’re committed to delivering engaging content that resonates with viewers by reflecting the diversity of our audience,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “We Got Time Today rejuvenates the traditional talk show format with a loose energy that showcases Deion’s dynamic personality along with his stellar chemistry with Rocsi. This mix of real talk with the pulse of pop culture is very much on brand for Tubi and we expect it will surely spark conversation.”

We Got Time Today is executive produced by Sanders and Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt and Elaine Metaxas.