Taraji P. Henson and Dexter Darden are joining director Craig Brewer‘s Peacock’s true crime series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Darden will play Muhammad Ali, and he and Henson join previously announced cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart and Terrence Howard in the series.

Deadline reports that Henson, fresh off of The Color Purple, has been cast as Vivian Thomas, a businesswoman and mistress to Kevin Hart’s character Chicken Man (when Hart was originally announced as part of the cast last December, his role wasn’t disclosed). Darden will portray Ali himself on the night of his iconic Atlanta 1970 comeback fight.

The Universal Television series is set around the night of the fight, which also inadvertently set the stage for an armed robbery that changed one man’s life and the destiny of Atlanta itself.

Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator and writer, basing the series on the iHeartPodcasts series of the same name. Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch also serve as showrunners, with Brewer directing the first two episodes. Executive producers include Brewer, Hart, Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein, Will Packer Media’s Will Packer and Sabrina Wind, iHeartPodcasts’ Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman, and Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson. Co-executive producers include Studio 43’s Kenny Burns and Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown.

The series brings Henson back with Brewer, who directed her in Hustle & Flow. It also reunites Henson with Hart, who co-starred in Not Easily Broken and Think Like a Man.